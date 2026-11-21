The deceased, Yuvasri, was the daughter of Kumar, a resident of Malrosapuram near Singaperumal Koil.

She was studying Class 11 at a private school in Maraimalai Nagar. On Friday evening, after school, Yuvasri was returning home when she decided to visit a friend’s house, and attempted to cross the railway tracks at Tirutheri, near Singaperumal Koil railway station.