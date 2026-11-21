CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 11 student died after being hit by an EMU train while crossing railway tracks near Singaperumal Koil.
The deceased, Yuvasri, was the daughter of Kumar, a resident of Malrosapuram near Singaperumal Koil.
She was studying Class 11 at a private school in Maraimalai Nagar. On Friday evening, after school, Yuvasri was returning home when she decided to visit a friend’s house, and attempted to cross the railway tracks at Tirutheri, near Singaperumal Koil railway station.
An EMU train from Chengalpattu towards Beach station was approaching. Yuvasri, who failed to notice the approaching train, was hit and thrown off the tracks, sustaining severe injuries.
She was rushed to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital and admitted for treatment.
Despite receiving intensive care, Yuvasri succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning. Chengalpattu Railway Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.