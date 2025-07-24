CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a case of suspected suicide at his residence in Radhakrishnan Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sidharth, son of Venkatachalam, a Class 11 student at Valliyan Chettiar Government Higher Secondary School. According to the police complaint filed by his mother, Ramadevi (36), Sidharth had stayed home from school on Wednesday due to stomach pain.

Alone at their rented home, Sidharth is believed to have died by suicide. His body was found by his maternal uncle, Karthik, who alerted the Washermanpet police. The police secured his body and sent it to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officials noted that Sidharth left a handwritten note on a piece of white paper, stating "Death Day RIP".

The Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) concerning inquiry into unnatural deaths.Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app