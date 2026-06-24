Chennai: Clashes dominate first council meet under TVK regime

The meeting, held after a gap of nearly four months, was expected to mark the beginning of a new political equation inside the civic body and that equation turned into a battleground as councillors traded political barbs, shouted slogans and repeatedly brought proceedings to a halt.

The first confrontation erupted during Zero Hour when AIADMK floor leader KPK Satheesh Kumar rose to raise civic issues in his ward. However, he also took a swipe at DMK councillors for repeatedly praising former CM Stalin during the proceedings, saying that unlike them, he would speak only about public issues and not party politics.

The remarks immediately drew protests from the DMK benches. As Satheesh repeated the criticism, shouting broke out across the council hall. The situation escalated further after DMK members taunted the AIADMK over its leadership, triggering a heated verbal exchange.

The confrontation soon spilled beyond words. Satheesh rose from his seat and moved towards the DMK benches, prompting several ruling party councillors to get up in protest. Amid the commotion, papers were hurled towards the AIADMK member while his microphone was briefly switched off. DMK councillor Kavi Ganesan also moved towards him before senior members intervened and separated the councillors.