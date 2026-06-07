Chennai City traffic police book over 1,700 cases in special drive

CHENNAI: As part of the continuous efforts to ensure safe and accident-free vehicular movement in Chennai City, a special vehicle enforcement drive was conducted over the weekend and over 1,700 violations were detected.
As many as 350 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city on the directions of GCP Commissioner A Amalraj, with over 120 vehicle checkpoints established at strategic locations across the city to detect traffic violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, rash driving, and helmetless riding, among others. Intensive surveillance was also undertaken at major junctions, the police said.
At the end of the special enforcement drive, city police booked 274 drunken driving cases, 101 overspeeding/rash driving cases and 1,558 helmetless riding cases.
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police appeals to all road users to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate in ensuring safer roads for all motorists.