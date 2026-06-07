Chennai

Chennai City traffic police book over 1,700 cases in special drive

As many as 350 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city on the directions of GCP Commissioner A Amalraj, with over 120 vehicle checkpoints established at strategic locations across the city to detect traffic violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, rash driving, and helmetless riding, among others. Intensive surveillance was also undertaken at major junctions, the police said.