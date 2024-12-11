Chennai city receives mild showers; TN districts to get heavy rain on Dec 16, 17

CHENNAI: Chennai and its neighbouring areas have been experiencing intermittent rainfall on Wednesday, bringing relief from the recent spell of heat.

As per a Maalaimalar report, widespread rainfall was reported in areas near Chennai, including Thiruverkadu, Velappanchavadi, Vanagaram, and Maduravoyal.

Light drizzle was observed in Kattupakkam, Poonamallee, Iyyappanthangal, and Mangadu.

In Puducherry, heavy rainfall lashed areas like Mudaliarpet, Reddiarpalayam, Ariyankuppam, and Bahour.

The Weather department has also forecast heavy rain on December 16 and 17.

According to a report by Thanthi TV, the Regional Meteorological Department has indicated the formation of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka within the next 24 hours.

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.