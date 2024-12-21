Begin typing your search...

    Chennai city police seize 1.5 kg meth near Madhavaram

    Police said that it is one of the largest hauls of the synthetic drug this year.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2024 10:43 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said that they have arrested two persons for possession of 1.5 kg of methamphetamine near Madhavaram.

    The arrested persons were identified as Venkatesan (41) and Karthik (36) from Madhavaram and Triplicane.

    In another case in Madipakkam, Police arrested a 30-year-old man, Sadam Hussain for possession of five grams of methamphetamine.

    In another incident, city police seized 7.5 gm of the drug from three men near Nesapakkam near the Koyambedu bus terminus and arrested Balaji (31), Vigneshwaran (30) and Jayason (32).

    DTNEXT Bureau

