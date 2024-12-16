Chennai city most exposed to climate risk in Tamil Nadu, says study

CHENNAI: ‘Housing’ more than 8,000 homeless persons, Chennai is the most exposed city to climate change risks among 21 cities in Tamil Nadu. Poor infrastructure and socio-economic factors make the capital city more vulnerable to heat stress and related illnesses.

Per a report by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University, released by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chennai is the most exposed city in Tamil Nadu, having the highest population density and accounting for a higher population of homeless people.

Surprisingly, Vellore, one of the hottest districts in the state, is the least exposed city to climate risk.

“From the hazard assessment of cities, it is observed that Tambaram, Chennai, and Avadi are most affected by multiple hazards such as flood, drought, heat waves, thermal discomfort, pollution hazards, and sea level rise. Thanjavur city closely follows due to high drought proneness, 44 days of heat waves, and 27 days of thermal discomfort,” the report added.

Despite being the most exposed to climate risks, Chennai has better preparedness in energy efficiency, green buildings, and waste management than other cities. Except for Coimbatore, Chennai, and Tiruchy, most cities in Tamil Nadu need more preparedness measures in the waste management sector.

Compared to Chennai, the lack of infrastructure and health facilities in terms of protected water supply and the number of hospitals render Dindigul, Vellore, and Tirunelveli relatively highly vulnerable if climate-related hazards hit them.

The report highlighted that 70 per cent of the climate actions are being taken up for Chennai alone. Compared to the IPCC-suggested (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) adaptation actions, only 30 per cent of the strategies are nature-based solutions, and 70 per cent are pertinent to grey or physical infrastructure. There is less consideration concerning adaptation through social infrastructure. As per a Rapid Assessment Process in September 2024 conducted by IRCDUC (Information and Research Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities) to evaluate the profiles and needs of homeless individuals, Chennai has more than 8,300 homeless persons living in the hotspot locations and main roads.