Chennai Citizen Connect: Wrong-side driving is a routine on Ormes Road

“The police booth is here, but the police are not always present. Even if they are, they are not preventing the cars that causally violate the one-way after spending time at the eateries,” said a watchman of one such eatery.

Ormes Road sees a steady stream of vehicles entering from the wrong end throughout the day. Instead of taking the designated route, many motorists choose to cut through the stretch to avoid a detour of barely a kilometre, often forcing oncoming vehicles to brake or swerve.