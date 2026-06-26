Chennai Citizen Connect: Wrong-side driving is a routine on Ormes Road

Six months have passed since concerns were first raised over this rampant traffic violation, and the situation remains unchanged
CHENNAI: Wrong-side driving has become a routine sight on Ormes Road, with parents dropping children at schools, auto rickshaws carrying students and motorists visiting eateries routinely driving against traffic to avoid a detour of less than a kilometre. Six months have passed since concerns were first raised over this rampant traffic violation, and the situation remains unchanged.
“The police booth is here, but the police are not always present. Even if they are, they are not preventing the cars that causally violate the one-way after spending time at the eateries,” said a watchman of one such eatery.
Ormes Road sees a steady stream of vehicles entering from the wrong end throughout the day. Instead of taking the designated route, many motorists choose to cut through the stretch to avoid a detour of barely a kilometre, often forcing oncoming vehicles to brake or swerve.
The violations are most visible during school hours. Auto rickshaws ferrying schoolchildren and even parents on two wheelers are frequently seen riding against the flow of traffic to save time. With children walking in and around the schools, the practice has made the stretch increasingly unsafe.
The road is also lined with several popular eateries that attract customers throughout the day. With limited parking available, many motorists stop briefly before making hurried exits, while others enter the one-way stretch from the wrong direction to reach restaurants more quickly. This frequent movement of vehicles pulling in and out of parking spaces, combined with pedestrians crossing the road, further adds to the chaos.
"An accident can happen at any time here. Vehicles suddenly appear from the wrong direction," said an employee at an eatery along Ormes Road.