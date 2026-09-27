Chennai Citizen Connect: Wet-mix pothole repairs put Mettu Road residents at risk

CHENNAI: Residents of Iyyappanthangal have urged the village panchayat to carry out proper bituminous patchwork on a damaged stretch of Mettu Road instead of relying on temporary wet-mix repairs.
Pointing out that thousands of motorists use this road daily as a shortcut to Thiruverkadu, Noombal, and Vanagaram, commuters noted that intermittent rains quickly washed away previously laid wet-mix fillings.
According to residents, motorists on Mettu Salai have been contending with severe potholes and frequent accidents for the past two years, with conditions worsening even during light to moderate showers.
Originally planned as a 50-foot-wide road, encroaching commercial buildings, compound walls of vacant layouts, and residential houses have reduced its width to just 30 feet, causing further inconvenience.
Citizen Senthil, an activist and a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, "Because the road has narrowed, this specific stretch located 800 meters from Mount-Poonamallee Road near a private parking yard has become a major threat to motorists. Two weeks ago, acting on a public complaint, panchayat officials filled the potholes with a wet mix as a temporary measure. However, recent rains washed it away entirely, leaving the road in an even worse state. We urge the panchayat to carry out proper bitumen patchwork right away."
Another resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted the stretch's heavy daily traffic: "Educational institutions, temples, and a police station are located along this road. Thousands of commuters rely on it daily to bypass main traffic. Because of its severely damaged state, traffic congestion surges during morning and evening peak hours." Attempts to reach Kundrathur BDO for a comment were unsuccessful.