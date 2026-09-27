Chennai Citizen Connect: Wet-mix pothole repairs put Mettu Road residents at risk

Pointing out that thousands of motorists use this road daily as a shortcut to Thiruverkadu, Noombal, and Vanagaram, commuters noted that intermittent rains quickly washed away previously laid wet-mix fillings.

According to residents, motorists on Mettu Salai have been contending with severe potholes and frequent accidents for the past two years, with conditions worsening even during light to moderate showers.

Originally planned as a 50-foot-wide road, encroaching commercial buildings, compound walls of vacant layouts, and residential houses have reduced its width to just 30 feet, causing further inconvenience.