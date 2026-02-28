Chennai Citizen Connect: Wastewater, sewage continues to flow into Otteri Nullah unchecked

Local eateries continue to let their wastewater directly into the stormwater channel, while the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) says it has been actively regulating the canal.

Residents living close to the canal said the situation has remained unchanged. “Wastewater is being let into the canal regularly. They casually connect their pipelines into the canal, and I have not seen any curbing mechanism,” said Vasanth, a resident of Kilpauk Garden Road.