Chennai Citizen Connect: Wastewater, sewage continues to flow into Otteri Nullah unchecked

CHENNAI: Untreated sewage and wastewater continue to enter the Otteri Nullah canal at multiple discharge points from commercial establishments along stretches in the Anna Nagar zone.
Local eateries continue to let their wastewater directly into the stormwater channel, while the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) says it has been actively regulating the canal.
Residents living close to the canal said the situation has remained unchanged. “Wastewater is being let into the canal regularly. They casually connect their pipelines into the canal, and I have not seen any curbing mechanism,” said Vasanth, a resident of Kilpauk Garden Road.
In 2025, the GCC earmarked Rs 63 crore to rejuvenate the Otteri Nullah canal for sludge removal and desilting as part of flood-mitigation measures ahead of the monsoon. However, the canal continues to see routine discharge of sewage, with waste accumulating in stretches that were recently desilted by the Corporation.
“There is no follow-up, that is why it keeps persisting,” Vasanth added. Residents living along the canal also complain of an increase in mosquito presence.
“Mosquitoes have definitely increased, and we cannot sleep at night. I have a three-year-old girl and I fear she may fall sick because of this,” said Suganya, who lives on Canal Road, First Cross Street. Residents said periodic inspection and monitoring are necessary to prevent illegal sewage connections and dumping into the stormwater channel.
When contacted, the zonal engineer said periodic checks are being carried out to curb illegal connections. “Works are progressing to raise the canal wall by four metres, and protective netting will be installed above it. Once completed, such illegal discharge will be further curtailed,” he said.