Chennai Citizen Connect: Vacant land along Madha Church Road in Mylapore turns dump yard

CHENNAI: Garbage dumping on the road and the accumulation of construction debris in vacant spaces have become major civic concerns in the city.

The numerous incidents of waste dumping on roads and vacant spaces raise questions as to how far residents are aware of their civic responsibilities.

The situation of Madha Church Road in Mylapore is no different and the residents have raised complaints about how a vacant plot has been turned into a dump yard.

“The vacant land is filled with solid waste, damaged furniture items, and garbage turning the area into not just a dump yard but also a breeding ground for mosquitoes. In addition, weeds have grown across the land. People have been dumping furniture waste for several months,” explained R Ramesh, a civic activist and resident in the area.

“The most affected would be the children as there are schools nearby this vacant land. The children face health risks that aggravate during the rainy season. The rainwater gets mixed with the waste adding to the residents’ woes. The recent rains in December led to water stagnation on the vacant land causing a stench,” Ramesh added.

Another resident pointed out that the cleanliness workers have been removing the waste from the garbage bins nearby. However, no steps have been taken to remove the waste lying scattered on the vacant plot, the resident lamented.

The efforts to reach the Greater Chennai Corporation officials were futile.