Chennai Citizen Connect: Unstable steel cover over SWD manhole poses risk to motorists

CHENNAI: A temporary steel cover over a stormwater drain (SWD) manhole at the busy intersection of Rathinammal Street and Dr Ambedkar Road in Kodambakkam is causing severe difficulties for motorists.
The manhole cover shifts out of place every time a vehicle passes over it; motorists urge the civic body for a permanent solution.
Residents and auto-rickshaw drivers alleged that the thick, square steel plate has been unstable and constantly shifting due to regular traffic for more than three months.
"Usually, such steel plates are placed in areas where underground work is under way. Two years ago, this steel plate was welded over the SWD manhole at the intersection.
Residents and auto-rickshaw drivers alleged that the thick, square steel plate has been unstable and constantly shifting due to regular traffic for more than three months
Over the months, continuous vehicular movement has weakened the weld, causing the plate to shift easily and expose a small hole. Auto drivers and the public often have to manually adjust it back into place, " said A Rajan, an auto driver.
Santhosh, a resident of Kamarajar Colony who uses the route regularly, added, "Daily, hundreds of motorists from Thyagaraya Nagar, Kodambakkam, and nearby areas travel via Rangarajapuram Main Road, Rathinammal Street, and Dr Ambedkar Road to reach Arcot Road, Ashok Nagar, and Vadapalani.
At night, some two-wheeler riders fail to notice the spot and lose control of their vehicles. In morning and evening peak hours, it's hard to place the steel cover at its original place."
Responding to the issue, a GCC official stated, "I will instruct the assistant engineers to visit the spot and make the necessary arrangements immediately."