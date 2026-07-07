Chennai Citizen Connect: Unstable steel cover over SWD manhole poses risk to motorists

The manhole cover shifts out of place every time a vehicle passes over it; motorists urge the civic body for a permanent solution.

Residents and auto-rickshaw drivers alleged that the thick, square steel plate has been unstable and constantly shifting due to regular traffic for more than three months.

"Usually, such steel plates are placed in areas where underground work is under way. Two years ago, this steel plate was welded over the SWD manhole at the intersection.