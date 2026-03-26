Chennai Citizen Connect: Unmarked speed breakers make for a bumpy ride in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Unmarked speed breakers and non-functional streetlights on a key stretch in KK Nagar are posing a significant accident risk to motorists, with residents urging immediate action from civic authorities.
Merely three weeks after being relaid, Anna Main Road in KK Nagar, a vital link connecting MGR Nagar and KK Nagar with Ashok Nagar, has become a cause for concern. Despite witnessing heavy traffic daily, essential safety features such as road markings and speed breaker indicators have not yet been installed.
Motorists say the absence of visible markings makes it difficult to identify speed breakers, especially at night. The situation is further worsened by malfunctioning streetlights, which have reportedly not been working for the past week. Commuters warn that these issues significantly increase the risk of accidents.
Ramkumar, a regular commuter from MGR Nagar, said that while the road relaying is a welcome move, the lack of proper finishing work creates hazards. He noted that without speed breaker markings and adequate lighting, even experienced riders struggle, while new motorists are at greater risk of sudden accidents.
Sharing similar concerns, Rajan, who runs a tea shop along the stretch, pointed out that the area serves as a crucial access route to KK Nagar Peripheral Hospital and ESIC Hospital. Poor lighting has made it difficult for patients, visitors and pedestrians to navigate safely, particularly during night hours, he added.
Residents and commuters have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take immediate steps to install proper road markings and restore street lighting to prevent potential accidents on this busy stretch.
The situation is further worsened by malfunctioning streetlights, which have reportedly not been working for the past week, say commuters