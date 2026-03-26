Chennai Citizen Connect: Unmarked speed breakers make for a bumpy ride in KK Nagar

Merely three weeks after being relaid, Anna Main Road in KK Nagar, a vital link connecting MGR Nagar and KK Nagar with Ashok Nagar, has become a cause for concern. Despite witnessing heavy traffic daily, essential safety features such as road markings and speed breaker indicators have not yet been installed.

Motorists say the absence of visible markings makes it difficult to identify speed breakers, especially at night. The situation is further worsened by malfunctioning streetlights, which have reportedly not been working for the past week. Commuters warn that these issues significantly increase the risk of accidents.