Chennai Citizen Connect: Unmarked speed breakers, leaky manholes; Agraharam road poses many risks

CHENNAI: The damaged Agraharam Road in Padmavati Nagar, Korattur, has not only become inconvenient for motorists, but two unmarked speed breakers also pose risks to motorists. A broken manhole that often overflows is only adding to the plight of commuters and residents.

Though a small road, it is crucial as it connects to the 100-feet road and also gives access to Padi and Madhavaram.

The residents of the area have been complaining about the poor condition of the road, which worsens even during light rains.

"The road is in a terrible state and the speed breakers are unmarked. Such a short stretch doesn’t warrant two speed breakers. It is dangerous," says Chandan Kumar, a local resident.

Residents note that it is difficult to drive on the road during rainy days because of waterlogging and urge civic authorities to take immediate action to repair the road.

Another resident, Lingesh, adds there cannot be a free flow of vehicles on the road because of its poor condition and thoughtlessly placed speed breakers. "The road is a crucial link to the 100-feet road but its condition is so bad that it's affecting our daily commute. We urge authorities to repair the road and remove the unnecessary speed breakers," she adds.

“Authorities need to take this issue seriously and ensure that manholes are not overflowing as it makes the place unclean," says another resident, urging the Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate action to repair the road.

Meanwhile, zonal officials assured that action will be taken to remove the unnecessary speed breakers and repair the road.