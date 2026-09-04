Chennai Citizen Connect: Unfinished sewage works kick up dust hazard on Sivan Koil Street

For the past two months, road cuts on the busy street connecting Arcot Road with Periyar Pathai, Anna Nedunpathai, and surrounding localities have remained covered only with gravel and wet mix macadam.

With thousands of vehicles using the road every day, the temporary surface dries up and generates dust, which settles on nearby commercial establishments and triggers dust allergies among shopkeepers and pedestrians.

Praveen Kumar, a resident of Choolaimedu, said the temporary patchwork had also compromised road safety and contributed to traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours. Loose gravel frequently causes two-wheeler riders to skid and lose balance while braking, he said.

“At least two accidents occur on this stretch every day. Victims are forced to spend heavily on medical treatment for injuries that could have been avoided if the road had been properly relaid,” Kumar said.