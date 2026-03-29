Chennai Citizen Connect: Uneven road on Veerabathran street worry Nungambakkam residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Veerabathran Street in Nungambakkam have raised concerns over the poor condition of the road, which has remained dug up and uneven for over a month, disrupting daily life in the neighbourhood.
Locals said the damaged stretch has particularly affected elderly persons, children and two-wheeler users, making movement difficult and unsafe. Though repair work was recently initiated, only a portion of the road has been completed, with the work coming to an abrupt halt.
The partially restored stretch has left the road uneven, posing risks to both pedestrians and motorists. Residents pointed out that the lack of continuity in the work has aggravated the situation rather than improving it.
A major concern is the presence of exposed electricity cables along the roadside. With the work incomplete, the cables have neither been covered nor laid underground. Given the heavy movement of pedestrians and vehicles, residents fear accidents, including people tripping over the wires and vehicles damaging them.
The risk is heightened at night due to poor visibility. Residents also warned that vehicles repeatedly running over the exposed cables could lead to electrical faults and potential fire hazards.
Anand, a resident, said he had earlier urged authorities to ensure that the cables were properly laid during the roadwork. "They have been left exposed without proper covering. This creates danger for both pedestrians and motorists, especially at night," he said.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) assured that the cables would be safely laid underground and that precautionary measures would be taken, adding that the work would be completed soon with public safety as a priority.