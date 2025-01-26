Chennai Citizen Connect: Unending wait to clear chaotic Ponmar junction; motorists upset

CHENNAI: With bad road conditions, poor traffic management, lack of traffic signals, and speed breakers, the Ponmar junction on the Medavakkam-Mambakkam Main Road has been causing inconvenience to daily commuters and motorists for several months starting from July 2024.

The commuters and residents of Medavakkam and nearby areas have urged the government to ensure the line departments interfere and relay the road or initiate patchwork besides resolving a slew of issues.

The residents have been requesting the different departments including the police to put up a traffic signal at Ponmar junction. Highlighting that the junction lacks a speed breaker, the residents raised concerns about accidents.

Speaking to DT Next, a regular commuter said, “The Medavakkam to Mambakkam Main Road and Ponmar junction has been in poor condition for close to a year. Despite media reports and multiple complaints, none of the departments have addressed the issue so far.”

Commenting further, a parent of the students studying in a private school near the junction said, “As there are more than ten private schools in the surrounding area, around 6,000 school students are using the Medavakkam to Mambakkam Main Road. With various concerns related to the poor construction of the stretch and lack of traffic regulation, there is a possibility of accidents.”

“The drastic increase in vehicular movement in the recent past has spiked the traffic issues in Medavakkam while progressing towards Mambakkam. This has affected pedestrians, especially children,” the parent added.

And, the residents allege that the road has been damaged due to heavy vehicles plying frequently on the route. Officials did not respond when contacted.