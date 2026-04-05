Chennai Citizen Connect : Underground cable works deteriorates relaid roads in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Poor road conditions in Teacher's Colony at Kolathur have left residents struggling, particularly in Teacher's Colony 1st Cross Street and VV Nagar 3rd Street, where recently laid roads have deteriorated following underground works.
Residents said the roads, laid about a year ago, were severely damaged during the electricity board's (Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited) underground wiring and drainage works. Excavation on both sides has narrowed the usable stretch, forcing vehicles to pass through the middle portion. This has resulted in frequent traffic congestion, especially when vehicles approach from opposite directions and often raises safety concerns.
The road surface has turned highly uneven, with potholes and loose stones scattered across the stretch. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians face considerable difficulty navigating the area. The situation worsens at night due to non-functional or inadequate street lighting.
Radha, a resident in the locality, noted that the school students use the road every day and are finding it increasingly unsafe. She added that while all other damaged roads were relaid in the run-up to the election, this stretch alone was ignored.
Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the roads were laid two years ago and attributed the damage to underground electricity works carried out without prior coordination. They said relaying of roads would be taken up after the completion of ongoing works, receipt of the penalty from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and the conclusion of the elections.