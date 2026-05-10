Chennai Citizen Connect: Unchecked illegal parking chokes Choolai High Road

From Ramalinga Vilas Hotel to the Choolai High Road Roundabout, two-wheelers and autorickshaws are parked on both sides of the road, reducing road space and slowing vehicular movement, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

As footpaths remain fully occupied by parked vehicles, pedestrians are often forced to walk on the carriageway, increasing the risk of accidents. Visitors to tea shops, hotels, plywood stores and hardware shops frequently leave their vehicles on the roadside, while some shop owners allegedly use footpaths for parking.