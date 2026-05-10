Chennai Citizen Connect: Unchecked illegal parking chokes Choolai High Road

CHENNAI: Residents and commuters are facing severe inconvenience on Choolai High Road due to rampant illegal parking of two-wheelers and autorickshaws along roadsides and footpaths, resulting in frequent traffic congestion and safety concerns for pedestrians.
From Ramalinga Vilas Hotel to the Choolai High Road Roundabout, two-wheelers and autorickshaws are parked on both sides of the road, reducing road space and slowing vehicular movement, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.
As footpaths remain fully occupied by parked vehicles, pedestrians are often forced to walk on the carriageway, increasing the risk of accidents. Visitors to tea shops, hotels, plywood stores and hardware shops frequently leave their vehicles on the roadside, while some shop owners allegedly use footpaths for parking.
Pointing out that SWD work has narrowed the road further, a resident said increased monitoring by the Traffic Police would help improve the situation
Residents said the situation has become particularly difficult for elderly persons, women and children, who are unable to use the footpaths safely.
A resident, Ramamoorthy, said the area consistently witnesses heavy traffic movement, including buses, cars and two-wheelers, with congestion worsening during school and college hours.
“Vehicles continuously entering from smaller streets connected to Choolai High Road further worsen the situation. Traffic Police and Corporation officials should immediately take action to clear footpath encroachments and regulate vehicle parking,” he said.
Another resident, Jeevan, said traffic congestion could be eased if roadside parking were restricted in the area.
“Stormwater drain work is currently being carried out on the left side from the Choolai Rountana, which has narrowed the road further. Pedestrians are finding it difficult to walk on the footpath. Increased monitoring by the Traffic Police would help improve the situation,” he said.