Chennai Citizen Connect: Two-wheeler users take risky ride on low-height railway culvert in Perambur

The culvert is widely used by residents of Arundathi Nagar as a shortcut to access Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station, the BB Road bus stop, and several government and private schools in the locality. Residents said the passage, though not officially designated for public use, has become an important pedestrian link over the years.

However, the growing number of two-wheelers using the culvert has created difficulties for pedestrians, particularly during peak hours. Residents said the narrow width of the passage leaves little space for people to walk safely when vehicles approach from the opposite direction.

Meena, a resident of the area, said women, school students and senior citizens frequently use the route. "As the passage is narrow, the movement of vehicles from the opposite direction increases the risk of accidents. Some two-wheeler riders also hit their heads on the structure because they fail to notice the low-height clearance," she said.