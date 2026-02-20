Chennai Citizen Connect: Trouble for pedestrians as cars continue to occupy footpaths

On Kumarasamy Street, cars are regularly parked on the pavement, disrupting the walking space and pushing people onto the road. A similar situation persists on Perambur High Road, where sections of the footpath remain obstructed and uneven despite the presence of bollards.

"There was never a walkable footpath in the Perambur High Road. On one side, cars continue to be parked like this while on the other parts remain broken and awaiting renovation. The busy commuting stretch is never for pedestrians," lamented Suganya, a Perambur resident who uses the road to reach the railway station daily.