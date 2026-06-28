Chennai Citizen Connect: Three-month delay in road restoration leaves Royapuram residents struggling

The poor condition of the road has affected the daily commute of office-goers, school and college students, senior citizens, women and two-wheeler riders. During the rainy season, waterlogging conceals the potholes, making it difficult for motorists to identify damaged portions of the road and increasing the risk of accidents. The situation worsens at night, when commuters are forced to drive cautiously due to poor visibility and the uneven road surface.

Sathya, a resident of the area, said underground sewerage works were carried out about three months ago, but the road had not been restored since then. "The entire stretch is full of potholes. Office-goers, schoolchildren and elderly residents face difficulties every day. As there are no speed breakers on this road, vehicles often travel at high speed, creating a serious risk of accidents. The road should be repaired immediately, and speed breakers should also be installed," she said.