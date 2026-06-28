Chennai Citizen Connect: Three-month delay in road restoration leaves Royapuram residents struggling

CHENNAI: A severely damaged stretch of road on Fakir Sahib Street in Royapuram has remained riddled with potholes for the past three months after underground sewerage works, causing hardship to residents, motorists and pedestrians.
The poor condition of the road has affected the daily commute of office-goers, school and college students, senior citizens, women and two-wheeler riders. During the rainy season, waterlogging conceals the potholes, making it difficult for motorists to identify damaged portions of the road and increasing the risk of accidents. The situation worsens at night, when commuters are forced to drive cautiously due to poor visibility and the uneven road surface.
Sathya, a resident of the area, said underground sewerage works were carried out about three months ago, but the road had not been restored since then. "The entire stretch is full of potholes. Office-goers, schoolchildren and elderly residents face difficulties every day. As there are no speed breakers on this road, vehicles often travel at high speed, creating a serious risk of accidents. The road should be repaired immediately, and speed breakers should also be installed," she said.
Officials of Chennai Metro Water said the existing underground sewer line had become blocked and overflowed, necessitating the laying of new sewer connections. They said a concrete road had initially been planned after the completion of the work. However, the Residents' Welfare Association had requested that a bitumen road be laid instead, delaying the restoration.
The officials said the association later changed its preference and requested a concrete road, resulting in further delay. They added that the contractor had now been instructed to expedite the work and that the concrete road would be laid shortly and completed within the next few days.