Chennai Citizen Connect: Teynampet residents raise concerns over posters on street name boards

CHENNAI: Residents of Teynampet have raised concerns over the increasing number of unauthorised posters being pasted on street name boards in several localities, including Pachaiammal Street, Mariappan Street, Periyar Salai and Venkatarathinam Street.
Street name boards installed to help residents and visitors navigate neighbourhoods are increasingly being covered by advertisements, obituary notices and posters of private organisations, making it difficult to identify street names.
Residents said street name boards are an important part of civic infrastructure, assisting the public, service providers and emergency responders in locating addresses. However, the growing practice of pasting posters on these boards has reduced their visibility and usefulness.
According to the GCC data, as many as 4,491 unauthorised posters were removed from public places between May 12 and June 9. The civic body also imposed fines totalling Rs 2.45 lakh on those found violating regulations
"Street name boards are important landmarks that help people locate addresses. New visitors, food delivery personnel, emergency medical service vehicles and parcel delivery workers often rely on these signs to reach their destinations. However, with the boards being covered by posters, it has become difficult to read the street names," said Lokesh, a resident.
Residents also pointed out that many of the posters eventually become torn and damaged, affecting the cleanliness and appearance of the locality. They urged the GCC to carry out regular maintenance of street name boards and strengthen monitoring to prevent unauthorised poster pasting.
According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), as many as 4,491 unauthorised posters were removed from public places between May 12 and June 9. The civic body also imposed fines totalling Rs 2.45 lakh on those found violating regulations.
A GCC official said all unauthorised posters found on public infrastructure and public-use spaces would be removed at the earliest. "Necessary action is being taken, and enforcement measures are being intensified," the official said.