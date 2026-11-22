CHENNAI: The skywalk linking Tambaram railway station and the bus stand, used daily by thousands, suffers from poor maintenance, non-functional escalators, scattered heaps of garbage, and foul odours from stagnant sewage, making the facility unpleasant and inconvenient.
Tambaram railway station, one of Chennai's major railway terminals, witnesses heavy passenger movement throughout the day. The skywalk, built across the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, connects the railway station to the bus stand opposite and enables passengers to cross the busy road safely.
However, the facility has fallen into a state of neglect for the past few months, with escalators often developing faults and remaining non-functional, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly senior citizens, women, and children.
Garbage, including liquor bottles and plastic waste, has accumulated at several places along the skywalk. Foul odours from stagnant sewage in certain stretches force pedestrians to cover their noses while passing through the facility.
Tambaram Corporation workers clean the ground-level areas around the structure, but the upper portion of the skywalk has remained neglected for months, said a regular commuter
The skywalk is used by thousands of people every day, with the footfall increasing significantly during festivals and holidays. Commuters have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of maintenance at the facility located in one of Tambaram's busiest transport hubs.
Dinesh, a regular commuter from Tambaram, noted that though Tambaram Corporation's cleanliness workers clean the bus terminus and the surrounding roads, the upper portion of the skywalk has remained neglected for months. The workers clean the ground-level areas around the structure but do not regularly carry out cleaning work on the skywalk itself, resulting in garbage accumulating over time, he pointed out.
When contacted, Tambaram Corporation sources said the maintenance and cleaning of the skywalk had been entrusted to a private contractor. The Corporation is taking steps to clean the skywalk soon, the sources said.