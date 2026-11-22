Tambaram railway station, one of Chennai's major railway terminals, witnesses heavy passenger movement throughout the day. The skywalk, built across the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, connects the railway station to the bus stand opposite and enables passengers to cross the busy road safely.

However, the facility has fallen into a state of neglect for the past few months, with escalators often developing faults and remaining non-functional, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly senior citizens, women, and children.

Garbage, including liquor bottles and plastic waste, has accumulated at several places along the skywalk. Foul odours from stagnant sewage in certain stretches force pedestrians to cover their noses while passing through the facility.