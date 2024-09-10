Chennai Citizen Connect: Tambaram-Mudichur Road turns into death trap with craters

CHENNAI: The motorists suffer as the Tambaram-Mudichur Road has become a death trap with huge craters in the middle apart from the normal potholes.

The Tambaram-Mudichur Road is one of the busiest roads in the suburbs. Busy with vehicle traffic around the clock and lakhs of people travel by the road daily for various reasons.

People from Mudichur, Varadharajapuram, Old Perungalathur, and Manivakkam use the stretch to reach the city. The road also has shopping complexes, temples, churches and many private offices.

Though the roads were laid before the monsoon last year, the condition has become bad, with potholes in multiple places becoming a nightmare for the motorist.

Since it is raining at times the potholes are filled with water. Motorists who are new to the area are ignorant of the potholes and sometimes end up riding over them, resulting in mishaps.

K Karthick, a resident of Mudichur, said that several days ago it was raining and while the motorists hurrying on the Tambaram-Mudichur Road skidded and fell on the road. Unfortunately, most of them lost balance while falling into water-filled potholes.

The residents said many times we requested the Tambaram Corporation to repair the road but there has been no proper response. The people urged that the road should be repaired at the earliest so that there would be no accidents on the road.

An official from the Tambaram Corporation said we are working on it and soon the potholes will be repaired.