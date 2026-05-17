Chennai Citizen Connect: Tambaram Corpration residents urge resumption of desilting, drainage works

They said that many stormwater drains in residential areas remain clogged with garbage, silt and stagnant sewage water, causing severe inconvenience to the public. In several localities, overflowing drainage water has entered homes during recent rains and the resulting water stagnation. This forced residents to spend from their pockets to temporarily clear blockages and repair the drains.

Perungalathur resident Johnson noted that the routine desilting and cleaning works by the corporation have not properly taken place in recent months. The situation has worsened, particularly in interior roads and low-lying areas, where drainage water remains stagnant for days, emitting foul smell and increasing mosquito menace.