Chennai Citizen Connect: SWD works in Anna Nagar raises safety concerns, disrupts business

Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue is one of the key roads connecting the locality to Jawaharlal Nehru Road and witnesses heavy vehicular movement daily. The stretch also functions as a busy commercial hub, housing several well-known Indian and international brand outlets.

For the past two months, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been undertaking stormwater drain construction along this road. However, at several points, safety measures at the work sites are inadequate, posing risks to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, and pedestrians.