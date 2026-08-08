Chennai Citizen Connect: SWD work triggers severe sewage overflow in Guindy Industrial Estate

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has accelerated stormwater drain (SWD) construction across the city to mitigate urban flooding.
However, ongoing work on Ekkaduthangal Road in the south phase of the SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, has instead resulted in severe, foul-smelling sewage overflowing directly onto the roadway.
Hundreds of commuters, including IT professionals, industrial employees, and pedestrians, have been forced to wade through sewage on Ekkaduthangal Road for over a week. Affected commuters are urging officials from the departments concerned to take immediate action.
LM Jaiganesh, who works at the SIDCO Industrial Estate, alleged that sewage is being illegally connected to the stormwater drain network, causing it to spew onto the street.
Echoing his concerns was E Sangeetha, an IT professional, who said, "Overflowing sewage poses a serious health hazard to pedestrians. Because stormwater drain construction is under way, sewage has been diverted onto the road. Increased mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases could soon impact the public."
Assuring steps will be taken to disconnect illegal sewage lines entering the SWD, GCC said Metro Board must ensure unauthorised connections are curbed
Affected workers and commuters are demanding that GCC and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials inspect the stretch urgently. They have requested immediate action to disconnect unauthorised sewage inlets, repair leaks, and execute proper desilting so that monsoon preparedness efforts do not turn into a permanent sanitation crisis.
Responding to the issue, a GCC official said, "Steps will be taken to disconnect illegal sewage lines entering the SWD. Additionally, CMWSSB officials must ensure commercial and household drain pipes are leak-free and curb unauthorised connections."