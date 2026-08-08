Chennai Citizen Connect: SWD work triggers severe sewage overflow in Guindy Industrial Estate

However, ongoing work on Ekkaduthangal Road in the south phase of the SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, has instead resulted in severe, foul-smelling sewage overflowing directly onto the roadway.

Hundreds of commuters, including IT professionals, industrial employees, and pedestrians, have been forced to wade through sewage on Ekkaduthangal Road for over a week. Affected commuters are urging officials from the departments concerned to take immediate action.