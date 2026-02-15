Chennai Citizen Connect: SWD work done, road re-lay pending, Poompuhar Nagar locals urge for fix

CHENNAI: Residents of Poompuhar Nagar 11th Cross Street in Kolathur have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to re-lay the road, which has remained in a milled condition for over a month following stormwater drain works.
"The road was dug up for stormwater drain work and has not been relaid for more than a month. Although a small portion was relaid last week, a large stretch is still pending. We do not know why the work has been dragging on for so long. Officials must take steps to complete the work at the earliest," a resident said.
The street connects Poompuhar Nagar Second Main Road and Poompuhar Nagar 25th Street, and a portion of the stretch remains half-milled, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to use the road. Residents said similar conditions prevail on nearby streets as well.
"The adjacent street was in a poor condition with potholes, and motorists had to be extra cautious. That stretch was relaid last Saturday. However, this road has been left incomplete, and we are not sure when it will be taken up," another resident said.
As per a 2023 order by the Greater Chennai Corporation, milled roads are to be relaid within five days. However, residents pointed out that in several parts of the city, roads continue to remain in a milled condition for weeks. They said that the delay in relaying leads to dust pollution and causes inconvenience to commuters.
When contacted, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation were unavailable for comment.