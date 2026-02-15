Chennai Citizen Connect: SWD work done, road re-lay pending, Poompuhar Nagar locals urge for fix

"The road was dug up for stormwater drain work and has not been relaid for more than a month. Although a small portion was relaid last week, a large stretch is still pending. We do not know why the work has been dragging on for so long. Officials must take steps to complete the work at the earliest," a resident said.

The street connects Poompuhar Nagar Second Main Road and Poompuhar Nagar 25th Street, and a portion of the stretch remains half-milled, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to use the road. Residents said similar conditions prevail on nearby streets as well.