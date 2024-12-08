Chennai Citizen Connect: Stray cattle menace continues unabated near Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Stray cattle roaming on roads continues unabated and this has always proved to be a nightmare for the commuters, especially at Koyambedu.

The public rue that this menace causes inconvenience while driving on the road, and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) authorities have not taken any steps despite multiple complaints.

"It is one of the arterial roads in the locality, and we are forced to ride between the cows and buffaloes every time. We are scared to even take this road because of the cattle menace. We are aware that the Corporation carries out cattle-catching drives in various parts of the city; however, the authorities are least bothered," said T Durairaj, an auto driver at Koyambedu.

He further stated that they are concerned that the irregularity of solid waste management contracts is another significant reason for the problem. The public complained that cattle owners and the civic body were not bothered to impound the cattle and confine them in shelters. They are not concerned about public safety and steps, that too temporarily, are taken only when any mishap is reported in the area.

"Over 20 cows and buffaloes roam inside and outside the market premises, where our sales have been impacted severely. The cattle cause roadblocks inside the market and it causes inconvenience for the customers while purchasing. Even though we try to chase them, they attack the traders and sometimes the customers too. We have raised complaints to the Corporation officials, ministers and market management, but this issue has not been addressed so far," said D Gunasekaran, a retail vendor at Koyambedu market.

Citing a personal experience, Ravanan, who commutes on a two-wheeler daily on this route, mainly during nighttime, said that he escaped from being involved in a major mishap.

“Buffalo herds often are let loose on this stretch and these animals are difficult to spot when street lights do not burn. On one occasion, I almost crashed into a buffalo but managed to steer into safety at the eleventh hour. I may be one of the fortunate survivors, and I still wonder why the officials concerned are turning a blind eye to the regular menace,” he said.

When contacted a senior GCC official said that they have intensified the cattle-catching drive in the locality, and even warned the cattle owners to ensure they impound at the shelters. The official assured to take immediate action.