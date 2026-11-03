Chennai Citizen Connect: Stench at Vadapalani bus stand makes waiting a painful ordeal

Thousands of people, including students and office-goers, use the Vadapalani bus terminus every day. The important transport hub sees heavy footfall, particularly in the morning and evening peak hours. Sewage water has been stagnating near the public toilet as the absence of a drain slab has reportedly caused sewage to overflow into the surrounding area.

Ravi, a local auto driver, said the sewage leakage has been continuing for the past five months, resulting in water stagnation, foul smell and mosquito menace. “It is difficult to wait at the auto stand because of the sewage water and the stench. As the problem has persisted for months, there is a risk of health issues. Besides, trees were removed during the construction of the stormwater drain, and the debris was dumped in this area, turning it into a garbage dump,” he said.