Chennai Citizen Connect: Snail-paced SWD work in West Mambalam’s Lake View Road raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: The ongoing stormwater drainage construction on Lake View Road in West Mambalam has raised safety concerns among motorists, with residents, motorists and daily commuters alleging inadequate safety measures and slow progress.
Lake View Road is a key link connecting West Mambalam with T Nagar and is used by thousands of office-goers every day to access T Nagar and nearby commercial areas.
The Greater Chennai Corporation began the stormwater drain works on the stretch three months ago. Residents say the slow pace of execution has caused inconvenience, particularly to two-wheeler riders.
Steel rods protruding from the construction site on Lake View Road pose a risk, especially to two-wheeler riders
Raja, a resident of Subba Reddy Street, said the road is one of the main routes connecting Arya Gowda Road to T Nagar. “Even on normal days, this road faces heavy traffic congestion. After the construction began, the situation worsened,” he said.
He added that safety measures put in place at the start of the work were not maintained. “After a few days, the barricades were removed or not properly maintained. The absence of safety barriers has created serious safety concerns for motorists,” he said.
Another road user pointed out that steel rods protruding from the construction site pose a risk, especially to two-wheeler riders. “At night, the risk is even higher. The road is lined with thick trees, and the streetlights are not very effective. Compared with other roads in the area, this stretch is relatively darker,” he said.
Motorists have urged civic officials to reinstate proper barricades, improve lighting and speed up the work to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.