Chennai Citizen Connect: Slushy roads trouble Secretariat Colony residents at Thoraipakkam amid delayed UGD work

CHENNAI: Navigating slushy roads has become a daily ordeal for residents of Secretariat Colony in Thoraipakkam for more than a year, with ongoing underground drainage (UGD) pipeline work by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) leaving key stretches muddy and hazardous whenever it rains.
Residents said the situation worsened during last year's monsoon, with even moderate rain over consecutive days turning 3rd Main Road, an important connecting route, into a slippery stretch. Motorists have urged officials to clear the road and complete the UGD work before the onset of the monsoon.
Senthil Boopathi, a resident of 3rd Main Road, said the uneven and muddy road had become a safety hazard. "A severely broken manhole cover on the street poses a major threat to commuters, pedestrians and children passing by daily," he said, urging officials to repair the cover and relay the damaged portion of the road.
Road relaying could be taken up only after the Metro Water Board completes the pipeline work and issues a No Objection Certificate, said a Corporation official
Another resident alleged that complaints submitted through the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) portal were closed without the issue being resolved. The resident also alleged that local political influence was preventing civic staff from taking action.
Corporation officials said road relaying could be taken up only after CMWSSB completed the pipeline work and issued a No Objection Certificate. However, the Corporation had asked CMWSSB to clear the mud from the unpaved stretches to ease the difficulties faced by commuters.
A Metro Water official said most of the UGD pipeline work in Secretariat Colony was nearing completion, with deep-line installation currently under way. "We are accelerating the work to finish it before the monsoon," the official said, adding that the slush on 3rd Main Road would be cleared soon.