Chennai Citizen Connect: Slushy roads trouble Secretariat Colony residents at Thoraipakkam amid delayed UGD work

Another resident alleged that complaints submitted through the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) portal were closed without the issue being resolved. The resident also alleged that local political influence was preventing civic staff from taking action.

Corporation officials said road relaying could be taken up only after CMWSSB completed the pipeline work and issued a No Objection Certificate. However, the Corporation had asked CMWSSB to clear the mud from the unpaved stretches to ease the difficulties faced by commuters.

A Metro Water official said most of the UGD pipeline work in Secretariat Colony was nearing completion, with deep-line installation currently under way. "We are accelerating the work to finish it before the monsoon," the official said, adding that the slush on 3rd Main Road would be cleared soon.