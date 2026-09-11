Chennai Citizen Connect: Shoddy state of Anna Nedum Salai rankles Kandanchavadi residents

CHENNAI: The deteriorating condition of Anna Nedum Salai in Kandanchavadi has become a nightmare for regular commuters and residents.
For the past six months, this crucial stretch, which caters to hundreds of vehicles daily heading toward the arterial Rajiv Gandhi Salai, has been in a severe state of disrepair.
According to locals, recent rains have worsened the situation, causing minor potholes to expand.
As the top layer of the road has completely eroded, the loose gravel and exposed stones on the surface pose a significant risk to motorists.
P Sajeevan, a resident of Perungudi, urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to intervene immediately. Emphasising the need for a permanent solution rather than the usual temporary fixes, he added, “The civic body must ensure proper, durable relaying of the road instead of carrying out frequent, substandard patchworks that wash away during the monsoons.”
The poor road condition is also affecting local businesses. Eatery owners along the stretch allege that dust kicked up by vehicles moving over the broken surface is severely impacting their daily operations and food hygiene.
Furthermore, A Subramaniyan, a senior citizen, complained about the complete absence of proper footpaths.
“The limited walking space is encroached upon by eatery extensions, roadside vendors, and unregulated vehicle parking, forcing helpless pedestrians to walk on the dangerous, busy carriageway. I strongly urge GCC officials to take immediate and comprehensive action,” he said.
An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation stated, “The Metro Water Office made a few road cuts and has rectified them. Patchwork will be carried out in the identified stretches across the ward, and the repairs will be attended to soon.”