Chennai Citizen Connect: Shoddy road conditions troubling commuters in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: The poorly maintained interior roads across the city have become hazardous for commuters, vehicles, and other road users.

Commuters using the service road on the southern side of the Villivakkam railway station are facing hardships due to the persistent bad conditions of the road.

It is to be noted that the Villivakkam railway station was proposed earlier as the city’s fourth railway terminal. Later, the plan was dropped due to space constraints, and the Perambur railway station was proposed as the fourth terminal.

“The poor condition of the road continues over a long time. Plying two-wheelers on this road is risky. The officials must immediately take necessary steps to prevent major fatalities. The steps should be initiated before the rains,” said Gayathri S, a regular commuter.

The rains add to the difficulties of motorists and pedestrians. Due to water stagnation, commuters especially two-wheelers are in trouble as it becomes difficult to detect the potholes. The chances of skidding are high, thereby causing casualties.

Citing that the road got damaged during the Metro construction works, a seller at the railway station demanded that the road on the southern side of the Villivakkam station be repaired immediately.

An official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said the road belongs to the Southern Railway.

Though several complaints were raised with the Southern Railway, no action has been taken on their part, the official said, adding that the Corporation has managed to do minor patchwork works but has not initiated steps to find a permanent solution for the problem as the area is out of its jurisdiction.

The Southern Railway officials were not reachable when contacted.