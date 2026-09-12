Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage stagnation for over 10 days annoys residents of Mangai Nagar

CHENNAI: Residents of Mangai Nagar 2nd Street in Jafferkhanpet have been facing severe inconvenience as sewage has been stagnating on the road for more than 10 days, emitting a foul smell.
Residents and pedestrians have been forced to walk through the polluted water and are facing unhygienic conditions in the area.
The locality is a low-lying area, due to which sewage often overflows onto the road. The residents said the problem has continued as no proper measures have been taken to prevent sewage from stagnating.
Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders passing through the affected stretch are particularly inconvenienced.
Residents also said the mosquito menace has increased. As sewage has accumulated near houses and shops, the foul smell has made it difficult for residents and shopkeepers to carry out their daily activities.
Despite the bad situation, no official has visited the spot to take action and due to the foul smell, all residents are compelled to keep doors and windows closed all the time
Indira, a resident of the area, said, "Sewage has been stagnating on the road for more than 10 days. So far, no official has visited the spot to inspect the issue and take action. There is a strong foul smell near the houses due to the stagnant sewage. The mosquito menace has also increased. We have to keep our doors closed most of the time because of the smell.
Velu, a tailor shop owner, said, "The stagnant sewage on the road is emitting a foul smell, making it difficult for us to work in the shop. Children and senior citizens have to cross the sewage-mixed water on the road, causing inconvenience. A permanent solution should be found to prevent sewage from stagnating."
Residents said they have developed itching on their legs after walking through the sewage. The issue has also caused hardships for customers visiting shops and people living in the area. They said no action has been taken so far to clear the stagnant sewage.
Meanwhile, an official of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that the work to clear the stagnant sewage will be completed soon to ease the inconvenience.