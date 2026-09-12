Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage stagnation for over 10 days annoys residents of Mangai Nagar

Residents and pedestrians have been forced to walk through the polluted water and are facing unhygienic conditions in the area.

The locality is a low-lying area, due to which sewage often overflows onto the road. The residents said the problem has continued as no proper measures have been taken to prevent sewage from stagnating.

Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders passing through the affected stretch are particularly inconvenienced.

Residents also said the mosquito menace has increased. As sewage has accumulated near houses and shops, the foul smell has made it difficult for residents and shopkeepers to carry out their daily activities.