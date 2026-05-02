Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage pool beside RSRM hospital as SWD work drags on

With plastic waste floating on the surface, exposed steel rods protruding out of half-finished concrete, the drain works show little sign of active progress. The stretch, linking Royapuram and Old Washermenpet, is a key but narrow route for buses. Locals say the problem has worsened over time rather than improved.

"What was meant to fix drainage has ended up creating a stagnant channel of sewage," said civic activist R Ramesh. He pointed to damage to an older underground chamber and nearby pipeline connections during the work, which he claims has led to continuous sewage accumulation. "For months, this has just been sitting here with this kind of exposure and smell."