Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow keeps returning to GST Road junction

CHENNAI: Sewage water overflowing onto the roadside at the busy GST Road junction in Chromepet has become a major nuisance for commuters and residents, with pedestrians forced to wade through the dirty water.
The stretch is used by thousands of college students, office-goers and residents every day. With several commercial establishments, marriage halls and party halls in the vicinity, the junction witnesses heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic throughout the day.
Pedestrians crossing the affected stretch are forced to wade through the stench and dirty water.
College students and office-goers said they often get splashed with sewage water when vehicles pass through the stagnant water. Motorists passing through the stretch also end up splashing the sewage water on pedestrians.
Residents said the stagnant sewage water had also resulted in an increase in mosquitoes, raising concerns among people living in the surrounding residential areas.
Ramanathan, a regular commuter, said repeated blockages in the roadside drainage system were causing the problem. Though officials clear the blockages whenever complaints are made, the sewage overflow returns within a few days.
“They clear it temporarily, but the sewage starts overflowing again after a few days. We need a permanent solution," he said.
When contacted, Tambaram Corporation officials said plastic waste and garbage dumped into stormwater drains by the public were causing blockages and resulting in sewage overflow.
Officials said the drains were being cleared periodically and steps were being taken to find a permanent solution.