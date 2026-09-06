Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow keeps returning to GST Road junction

The stretch is used by thousands of college students, office-goers and residents every day. With several commercial establishments, marriage halls and party halls in the vicinity, the junction witnesses heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic throughout the day.

Pedestrians crossing the affected stretch are forced to wade through the stench and dirty water.

College students and office-goers said they often get splashed with sewage water when vehicles pass through the stagnant water. Motorists passing through the stretch also end up splashing the sewage water on pedestrians.