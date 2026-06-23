Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow deteriorates state of Chromepet's Vinobaji Nagar

According to the residents, the road has been surrounded by stagnant sewage water for several weeks, creating serious public health concerns. They claim that underground sewer pipelines were laid many years ago and are now developing blockages and damage, leading to frequent sewage overflow onto the road.

"The stench is unbearable, and mosquito breeding has increased significantly. We are worried about the spread of viral fevers and other health issues," said S Dinesh, a regular commuter from Hastinapuram. The problem has also affected school and college students, and office-goers who use the road in large numbers. Residents said they are forced to walk and ride through sewage water, especially during peak hours.