Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow deteriorates state of Chromepet's Vinobaji Nagar

CHENNAI: Persistent sewage overflow in Vinobaji Nagar in Hastinapuram near Chromepet is making everyday life tougher for residents, as a foul stench engulfs the locality. Thousands of commuters, who use the road daily, are also affected by the overflow.
The road falls under Ward 38 of Zone 3 in Tambaram Corporation. It is an important link road that begins near the Hastinapuram bus stand and connects Thirumal Nagar with Velachery Main Road. The stretch is also used by residents travelling to Nanmangalam, Medavakkam, Madipakkam, Selaiyur and East Tambaram.
According to the residents, the road has been surrounded by stagnant sewage water for several weeks, creating serious public health concerns. They claim that underground sewer pipelines were laid many years ago and are now developing blockages and damage, leading to frequent sewage overflow onto the road.
"The stench is unbearable, and mosquito breeding has increased significantly. We are worried about the spread of viral fevers and other health issues," said S Dinesh, a regular commuter from Hastinapuram. The problem has also affected school and college students, and office-goers who use the road in large numbers. Residents said they are forced to walk and ride through sewage water, especially during peak hours.
Locals further claimed that despite submitting repeated complaints to the Tambaram Corporation's Zone 3 office, no permanent solution has been provided so far.
When contacted, a Tambaram Corporation official said steps are being taken to clear the sewer blockages and restore normal flow in the underground drainage network. The sewage problem will be resolved soon, said the official.