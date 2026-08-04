Chennai Citizen Connect: Seized vehicles on footpath pose risk to pedestrians in Royapettah

CHENNAI: Residents and school students have been forced to walk on the carriageway after vehicles seized by the police have occupied the footpath on Srinivasa Perumal Sannathi 2nd Street in the Gopalapuram Police Quarters area of Royapettah for more than two months.
The stretch serves a private school, a playground and several residential buildings, with students, parents and residents using the road extensively during the morning and evening hours. As the footpath remains blocked by seized two-wheelers and other vehicles, pedestrians are compelled to walk on the road, raising concerns over safety and the risk of accidents.
"The footpath, which was built to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, has now turned into a parking space for seized vehicles. School students, senior citizens and women are affected. The authorities should immediately remove the vehicles and restore the footpath for public use," said Prabhakar, a resident.
GCC officials stated that the E-2 Police Station was instructed to remove the seized vehicles from Srinivasa Perumal Sannathi 2nd Street more than a month ago, but the vehicles remain on the footpath. The civic body said the police will be reminded again
A police official attributed the situation to a shortage of space at the police station. According to the official, vehicles seized by the law and order, traffic and crime wings have been temporarily parked inside the Gopalapuram Police Quarters as facilities such as the women's waiting hall and lift at the police station are yet to be put into use.
The official said the seized vehicles would be shifted once adequate space becomes available at the police station.
Greater Chennai Corporation officials said the E-2 Police Station had already been asked to remove the seized vehicles from Srinivasa Perumal Sannathi 2nd Street. However, the vehicles remain on the footpath even after more than a month.
The civic body said it would once again remind the police to clear the vehicles at the earliest and restore the footpath for pedestrians.