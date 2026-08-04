Chennai Citizen Connect: Seized vehicles on footpath pose risk to pedestrians in Royapettah

The stretch serves a private school, a playground and several residential buildings, with students, parents and residents using the road extensively during the morning and evening hours. As the footpath remains blocked by seized two-wheelers and other vehicles, pedestrians are compelled to walk on the road, raising concerns over safety and the risk of accidents.

"The footpath, which was built to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, has now turned into a parking space for seized vehicles. School students, senior citizens and women are affected. The authorities should immediately remove the vehicles and restore the footpath for public use," said Prabhakar, a resident.