Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents urge GCC to remove silt bags from Selaivayal streets

According to residents, while the GCC has completed desilting works across the city in two phases, the filled silt bags are yet to be cleared from Vedantha Murugappa Street and Kattabomman Street.

Vedantha Murugappa Street serves as a vital route for commuters travelling to Selaivayal and adjacent neighbourhoods in Kodungaiyur.

GCC says it has completed the first round of desilting across 1.10 lakh silt catchpits, and the second phase is currently under way. The civic body is also actively clearing water hyacinth from 44 waterways, lakes, and ponds across the city.

However, residents pointed out lapses in clearing the bags. "Silt bags have been left unremoved at regular intervals along a one-kilometre stretch of Vedantha Murugappa Street. This neglect is evident, as several bags have already torn open and the silt has flown back into the pits during recent rains," said M. Karthick of Selaivayal.