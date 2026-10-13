Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents urge GCC to remove silt bags from Selaivayal streets

CHENNAI: Residents of Selaivayal in Kodungaiyur have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to immediately remove sacked silt bags left unattended for over a month across two major streets in Ward 34 of the Tondiarpet zone. With meteorologists forecasting the onset of the northeast monsoon in the coming days, residents urge the civic body to take immediate action.
According to residents, while the GCC has completed desilting works across the city in two phases, the filled silt bags are yet to be cleared from Vedantha Murugappa Street and Kattabomman Street.
Vedantha Murugappa Street serves as a vital route for commuters travelling to Selaivayal and adjacent neighbourhoods in Kodungaiyur.
GCC says it has completed the first round of desilting across 1.10 lakh silt catchpits, and the second phase is currently under way. The civic body is also actively clearing water hyacinth from 44 waterways, lakes, and ponds across the city.
However, residents pointed out lapses in clearing the bags. "Silt bags have been left unremoved at regular intervals along a one-kilometre stretch of Vedantha Murugappa Street. This neglect is evident, as several bags have already torn open and the silt has flown back into the pits during recent rains," said M. Karthick of Selaivayal.
GCC has claimed that it has completed the first round of desilting across 1.10 lakh catchpits, and the second phase is currently under way, but residents say the collected silt in bags has not been cleared from the streets
LM Jaiganesh, a resident of Muthamil Nagar, added, "The unremoved silt bags are blocking Kattabomman Street, which is already narrow. In addition to clearing these, the GCC must strictly ensure that residents do not discharge illegal sewage into the stormwater drains."
Responding to the concern, a GCC official assured that the ward-level officers will be alerted to remove the silt bags on both streets immediately.