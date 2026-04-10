Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents urge CMWSSB to re-lay street dug up for pipeline works

CHENNAI: Royapuram is a densely packed neighbourhood in north Chennai, where narrow lanes serve as vital links between main roads. Among these, the West Madha Church Street stretch has remained in dilapidated condition for over a month, causing significant stress to the motorists and commuters.
According to residents, West Madha Church Street, a critical artery used daily by hundreds of motorists to access MS Koil Street and the Royapuram Road Over Bridge (ROB), was dug up a month and a half ago to replace old water pipes by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
While the pipeline installation work has been completed, the road-laying work has been stalled for over a month. The unfinished work poses a safety hazard to motorists, pedestrians, and regular commuters.
The narrow West Madha Church Street witnesses heavy traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours.
"The current state of the road has only worsened; the unrestored stretch and shrinking carriageway make it hard for motorists to navigate. This has increased the risk of bikes and cycles skidding," said S Ganesh, an auto driver and resident of Kalmandapam.
Further, he pointed out that passing vehicles kick up clouds of dust that settle inside the residential homes on the street.
The neglect has already led to accidents. Sharing his experience, a security guard working on the street said, "Two days ago, while riding my bicycle, I fell due to the uneven surface. I narrowly escaped with minor injury. We need the road restored immediately to prevent further accidents and mitigate public inconvenience."
When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official clarified that the Metro Water department was responsible for the initial road cut to install drinking water pipelines. Efforts to reach Metro Water officials for comment were unsuccessful.