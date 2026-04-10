Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents urge CMWSSB to re-lay street dug up for pipeline works

According to residents, West Madha Church Street, a critical artery used daily by hundreds of motorists to access MS Koil Street and the Royapuram Road Over Bridge (ROB), was dug up a month and a half ago to replace old water pipes by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

While the pipeline installation work has been completed, the road-laying work has been stalled for over a month. The unfinished work poses a safety hazard to motorists, pedestrians, and regular commuters.

The narrow West Madha Church Street witnesses heavy traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours.

"The current state of the road has only worsened; the unrestored stretch and shrinking carriageway make it hard for motorists to navigate. This has increased the risk of bikes and cycles skidding," said S Ganesh, an auto driver and resident of Kalmandapam.