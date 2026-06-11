Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents rue deteriorating condition of roads in Pammal, Pallavaram

Karthikeyan, a resident, said the road has been neglected for more than six months. "Many roads in the area were relaid during the election period, but officials failed to address Nallathambi Road. Two-wheeler accidents have become common here. Women taking their children to school frequently lose balance due to the damaged surface and fall from their vehicles," he said.

Raja, an autorickshaw driver from a nearby stand, told DT Next that poor road conditions are a widespread issue across the Tambaram Corporation limits.

"Most roads are in a bad state, and it has severely affected our livelihood. The suburban areas are growing rapidly. While authorities are focusing on widening major roads, many residential and interior roads remain neglected.

These roads are unable to handle increasing traffic efficiently, resulting in severe traffic congestion," Raja said.

Residents have urged the Tambaram Corporation and state authorities to take immediate steps to repair damaged roads and improve infrastructure to ensure safer and smoother travel for commuters.