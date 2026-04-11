Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents peeved over damaged street in Periyamathur for last eight months

The condition of the road has made commuting within the neighbourhood difficult, with residents complaining of the entire stretch becoming dry and dusty.

Locals also note that the lack of a proper road has increased wear and tear on vehicles. The prolonged delay has led to repeated complaints, but residents say there has been little clarity on when restoration work will be taken up.

A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official said the delay was due to the stoppage of work during the ongoing election period. "The works have been stopped due to the ongoing elections. Roads will be laid soon," the official said.