Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents peeved over damaged street in Periyamathur for last eight months

CHENNAI: Residents of Ponni Amman Kovil Street in Periyamathur say they have been dealing with a damaged, unpaved stretch for nearly eight months after sewage pipeline works carried out by the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board.
According to residents, the road was dug up for pipeline work and later filled with mud and roughly levelled, but has not been relaid since. With no proper surfacing, the stretch continues to remain uneven, with loose gravel affecting movement.
"After the works, they had put the mud and levelled, but that is all," residents said, pointing out that there has been no further progress despite the passage of several months.
The condition of the road has made commuting within the neighbourhood difficult, with residents complaining of the entire stretch becoming dry and dusty.
Locals also note that the lack of a proper road has increased wear and tear on vehicles. The prolonged delay has led to repeated complaints, but residents say there has been little clarity on when restoration work will be taken up.
A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official said the delay was due to the stoppage of work during the ongoing election period. "The works have been stopped due to the ongoing elections. Roads will be laid soon," the official said.