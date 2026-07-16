Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents of Adambakkam urge the GCC to remove the encroachments on the busy Brindavan Nagar Main Road

Awaiting the police department's permission to conduct a joint encroachment drive from Kakkan Nagar to Guindy Railway Station this Friday, said a Corporation official
CHENNAI: Residents of Adambakkam are being forced to walk on the busy carriageway of Brindavan Nagar Main Road because vendors and shop owners have completely encroached on a newly constructed footpath. Residents alleged that when they raised complaints, instead of clearing the encroachments, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials merely issued a warning to the vendors. Soon after, the encroachments returned to the same place, they alleged.
According to pedestrians, GCC built the new footpath in the first week of June. Residents believed they would finally have a safe space to walk on this busy bus route. However, the relief was short-lived. Within days, shop owners occupied the footpath, leaving no room for pedestrians.
Expressing her frustration, S Rajeshwari, a resident of Kakkan Nagar, said, "Shops alongside Brindavan Nagar Main Road have fixed stainless steel bars across the path, blocking pedestrians completely. Others have placed signboards, chairs, and display racks on the newly laid surface. What was built for walkers became extra floor space for shops within a week."
Echoing her concerns, Arun, a resident of Alandur, noted that everyone from school students to senior citizens is being pushed onto the road during morning and evening peak hours, despite heavy traffic and MTC buses. "The road width has shrunk to just one and a half lanes," he said. "Residents have complained on the city Corporation's public grievance portal. While officials keep instructing shop owners to remove their belongings, the boards, chairs, and pots come right back the moment authorities leave."
Many citizens have raised this issue, but the outcome remains the same. Public money is being spent on footpaths that fail to serve their purpose, proving that one-time eviction drives are ineffective.
Residents are demanding a permanent solution, emphasising that footpaths belong exclusively to pedestrians.
Responding to the grievance, a GCC official stated, "We have submitted a formal letter to the police department to conduct a joint encroachment removal drive from Kakkan Nagar to the Guindy Railway station. This drive is scheduled to kick off this Friday (July 17)."