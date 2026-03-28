Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents hit hard by stalled SWD works on Medavakkam Tank Road

The ongoing work, taken up as p art of the city’s stormwater drain network expansion, has been left incomplete, with large portions of the road dug up and barricaded. Residents say the lack of progress has made it difficult to move vehicles in and o ut of their homes, effectively disrupting daily routines.

“It’s been almost a week since the road was dug up and left like this. There has been no visible work happening, and we are unable to take our vehicles o ut at all,” said Asmita Chandramohan, a resident.