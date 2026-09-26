Chennai Citizen Connect: Renovated Perungalathur park kept closed to public for 8 months

The park is located in the 55th ward of Zone 4 of Tambaram Corporation, along Kamaraj Highway. Residents of Kamaraj Highway, Chitra Avenue, Bharathi Avenue, Muthiralandi Street, Sathyamoorthy Road and surrounding residential areas, as well as people from the 59th ward of Perungalathur, have been using the park. However, over the years, the park was poorly maintained, and the existing play and exercise equipment became damaged, making it difficult for residents to use the facility.

Following repeated requests from the Perungalathur-Peerkankaranai Residents Welfare Association, Tambaram Corporation undertook renovation work. The park was renovated at a cost of more than Rs 10 lakh, and new play and exercise equipment were installed.

Despite the renovation, the park has not been opened to the public and has remained locked for more than eight months. Residents said that when the Assembly election was announced, the Corporation cited the Model Code of Conduct and said the park could not be opened at that time. However, even around five months after the election, the park continues to remain closed.

As a result, trees have grown extensively inside the park, turning it into a bushy and unmaintained area. Residents said the money spent on renovating the park would serve little purpose if it was not maintained and opened for public use. They also expressed concern that snakes and poisonous insects could be hiding in the overgrown bushes, posing a risk to residents in the surrounding areas and pedestrians using Kamaraj Highway.