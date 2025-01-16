Chennai Citizen Connect: Renovated bumpy subway along RBI a nightmare for commuters

CHENNAI: Recently, relaid roads that have not lasted long periods have become a recurring issue in the city. One such instance is the bumpy commute at the subway near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

North Chennai residents urge authorities to repair roads properly so they can sustain for long periods and monsoon season to prevent mishaps.

Vehicles approaching the Kamarajar Salai from Royapuram Bridge and Rajaji Salai must use the RBI subway to reach the War Memorial. However, the subway was closed for relaying works for over two months.

"Despite being one of the arterial roads that lead to the Beach Station and the Secretariat, the authorities have carried out the relay work in a lethargic manner. They must have ensured that the roads were relaid properly," charged R Ramesh, a commuter and a north Chennai resident.

The renovated bumpy subway terrifies almost every motorist who passes through it. Due to stagnation, identifying potholes on the road becomes a challenging task on rainy days. Water seepage adds to the misery and makes the battered road accident-prone.

"The pathetic condition of the subway is dangerous to commuters, especially motorists. The road cannot even sustain a month despite being relaid multiple times and causes many two-wheelers to skid and fall. Heavy vehicles also use the subway, making it more worrisome," rued Lakshmanan, another commuter.

Despite multiple complaints raised to the local body and ward members, no steps have been taken to repair the road. The public urged to relay the road again properly before any fatal accidents occur and ensure they are sustainable to prevent mishaps in the future.

The civic body officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.