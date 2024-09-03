Chennai Citizen Connect: Remove debris from Gandhi Nagar 4th St, urge residents of Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Residents of Gandhi Nagar 4th Street in Kodungaiyur have urged the civic body to clear the tree branches and debris dumped on the street for over a month. They have complained that it has been causing inconvenience for the public since the dumped waste has occupied the majority of the space in the street.

K Chitti Babu, secretary of the Gandhi Nagar Residents Welfare Association said, “Since, the tree branches have been touching the overhead wires causing a hazard. The corporation workers cut off the branches but failed to clear them off the street. It has been over a month, but no one is bothered to clear the branches from the spot.”

The door-to-door garbage collection system has been regularised in the area.

“When the cleanliness workers are told to clear the tree branches, they say they are not supposed to clear them and the officials concerned will allocate workers to remove the tree debris,” said Chitti Babu.

The residents raised a complaint to the AE concerned and they were told that the parks department was informed to remove the waste. Many weeks have passed and there has been no response from the Corporation authorities.

“In addition, the electrical department of the city corporation removed the junction box which was in dilapidated condition and dumped it on the street thereby adding to the debris. Due to the tree branches and old junction box dumped on the street, it has been difficult for the vehicles to use the congested stretch,” said P Murugan, another resident.

When contacted a senior official in Tondiarpet Zone (zone 4) said, “Will inform the official concerned to inspect the locality and clear the debris dumped on the street immediately.”