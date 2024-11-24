Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay road dug up for sewage work, urge Anakaputhur residents

CHENNAI: The road dug up for the ongoing underground sewage project at Balaji Nagar in Anakaputhur was temporarily re-laid to ensure the residents do not suffer. However, the repair work at the 3rd Main Road at Balaji Nagar has been delayed causing inconvenience to the people living near the road.

The 3rd Main Road is the main route to Pozhichalur and Pammal during peak hours, especially in the morning. Hundreds of two and four-wheelers pass through the road and school-going children use the road regularly. In addition, the already damaged road becomes unusable during the rainy season adding to the woes of regular users. K Natarajan, an office goer explained, “It becomes difficult to ply bikes on the muddy road due to rains. My bike got stuck twice in less than one week.”

He further explained that all the other roads, on which sewage project work was completed, were re-laid. “However, this road has been left out,” he said adding “The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to carry out relaying work to solve the issue.”

S Aashish, a Class X student, who goes by cycle to school, said that he stopped using the road due to the risk of tripping over. “I use another road and for that, I have to travel an extra half a kilometre to reach my school daily,” he added.

B Vijay Krishnan, who lives on the 3rd Main Road, claimed that he has raised several complaints with the authorities. “No measures have been taken yet to solve the issue,” he added. However, a senior official from Anakaputhur Municipal Office assured that the road will be re-laid in a few days. “Steps are under way to solve the issue,” he added.